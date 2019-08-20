RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019 — 1

Emerald Star in full flight on her way to win the second race on Saturday last at Caymanas Park. Jockey Robert Halledeen was in the saddle. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT