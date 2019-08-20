RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019 — 2

Roshane Douse (left) presents the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association trophy to trainer Gary Subratie following the victory by the conditioner's filly, Casual Drink. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

