Racing snaps for Saturday, August 22, 2020 (part 1)
Groom Delroy Stevens (centre) ecstatically leads in his charge De Inevitable with his friends close by. Anthony Thomas is in the saddle.
After riding three winners, jockey Anthony Thomas takes time to wash off and sanitise.
Trainer Vincent Atkinson (left) stands with jockey Dane Dawkins in the Parade Ring before the start of the 10th race in which Dawkins rode Chace The Great for the conditioner.
The top jockeys at this time at the Park, Dick Cardenas (left) and Dane Nelson, share a moment before the start of the second race.
A team member of promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited sanitises the saddling barn area. The saddling barn area is sanitised after each race.
