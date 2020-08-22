Racing snaps for Saturday, August 22, 2020 (part 2)

Apprentice Raddesh Roman stands tall in the saddle as he celebrates victory on Paintthistownred.

Trainer Steven Todd taking a close look on his juvenile charge Awesome Choice.

Jockey Omar Walker stands waiting to mount up on his next ride.

Apprentice Roger Hewitt makes his way to scales after his victory in the nightcap on City Counsel.

This regular race goer, popularly known as Demus, is a happy camper after the win by De Inevitable. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)