Racing Snaps for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Trainer Gregory Forsyth (left) with jockey Anthony Thomas after the two combined for a win with Abogado.

Fort Knox (Kiaman McGregor) parades in front of the stands after sealing a long awaited victory.

Jockey Jerome “Cranberry” Innis heads to scales after securing a rare win on Storm.

Trainer Ralph Porter having a chat with jockey Anthony Thomas in the parade ring.

Assistant trainer Roy Jones (right) with jockey Oneil Mullings.

A busy Sparkle Diamond (Anthony Thomas) entering the racetrack to compete in the Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy. Unfortunately, the talented foreigner was declared a late non-starter at the gates (Photos: Joseph Wellington)