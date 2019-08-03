Racing snaps for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Groom of Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul, Adrian Taylor (centre) receives special

congratulations for his outstanding achievement from Clive “Freezing Rain” Evans.

With Taylor is his daughter Tarika.

Jockey Osive Donegal after winning one of his rare races heads to scales to be

weighed in. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Trainer Ian Parsard (left) has a lively discussion with starter Michael Simms.

Trainer Rowan Mathie with his winning charge Raw Liquid in the winners'

enclosure.

This young lady pays special attention as the horses move around in the Parade Ring.

Trainer Prince McDonald in concentration mode after the victory by his charge, Queens Highway.