Racing snaps for Saturday, December 14, 2019

Veteran trainer Lee Clarke chats with jockey Chalrick Budhai. (Photos: Joseph Wellington) Trainer Owen Sharpe (right) with jockey Trevor Simpson Trainer Howard McLeod (right) in the Parade Ring with leading jockey, Christopher Mamdeen Staying attuned to the happenings at the track Ashley Ann Edwards (left) and her sister Danielle show off the Dye Job Sprint Trophy. The trophy race was won by Crafty and Ready owned by the sisters' father, Michael.

