Racing Snaps for Saturday, December 19, 2020
Members of the gate staff using manpower to get the better of 'horsepower'.
OLD FRIENDS GREET: Long-time conditioners Richard Phillipps (left) and Philip Feanny elbow bump before the start of a race.
Trainer Adin “Dreaddie” Williams showing love to his 10-year-old winner Fortuneonehundred.
Starter Michael Simms (right) having a chat with trainer Lorenzo Robinson.
Yvonne HoSang (centre), Matthew Green and Nastasia Fong of the Ocho Rios Off-track Betting Parlour proudly display their Top Achiever Award for 2020.
Trainer Marvin Campbell getting his equipment in place following the win by his charge Mirabilis. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
