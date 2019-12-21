Racing snaps for Saturday, December 21, 2019

Mr Pantheon (Raddesh Roman) is photographed with his connections in the winners' enclosure. From left are Nasheva Bryan, Marlon Biggs (owner), trainer Ryan Darby and Kevin Whitter. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Cecile Alberga (right) from the Old Harbour Off Track Betting Parlour seals her award with a kiss. Making the presentation to Alberga is Christopher Wills, information technology manager at the promoting company for racing, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited.

Michael Simms (left) of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited presents the trophy for the Sunnyside Stakes to the owner of winner Suasion, Garth Samuels.

Trainer Dalton Sirjue (right) gives his congratulations to colleague conditioner Fitzgerald Richards, after the latter scored a spanking double with God of Love and Herecomestheboss.

Former champion jockey Charles Hussey (left) took timevto take a snap with his sons Nathan (centre) and Brandon,vafter presenting the Royal Lancaster Trophy.

Daughter of late trainer Joshua Morrison, Nadeen Morrison (right) with her daughter Shenice Bassier, Nadeen makes the trophy presentation that honoured her dad.