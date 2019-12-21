Racing snaps for Saturday, December 21, 2019
Mr Pantheon (Raddesh Roman) is photographed with his connections in the winners' enclosure. From left are Nasheva Bryan, Marlon Biggs (owner), trainer Ryan Darby and Kevin Whitter. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Cecile Alberga (right) from the Old Harbour Off Track Betting Parlour seals her award with a kiss. Making the presentation to Alberga is Christopher Wills, information technology manager at the promoting company for racing, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited.
Michael Simms (left) of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited presents the trophy for the Sunnyside Stakes to the owner of winner Suasion, Garth Samuels.
Trainer Dalton Sirjue (right) gives his congratulations to colleague conditioner Fitzgerald Richards, after the latter scored a spanking double with God of Love and Herecomestheboss.
Former champion jockey Charles Hussey (left) took timevto take a snap with his sons Nathan (centre) and Brandon,vafter presenting the Royal Lancaster Trophy.
Daughter of late trainer Joshua Morrison, Nadeen Morrison (right) with her daughter Shenice Bassier, Nadeen makes the trophy presentation that honoured her dad.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy