RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2019

Trainer Gary Subratie saddling his first-time runner, Pharoah It Is. General manager at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Lorna Gooden, presents a special award to Erold Golding from The Terrace Offtrack Betting Parlour. Veteran trainer Michael Hall walks to the Parade Ring. Trainer Patrick Lynch (right) saddling his charge Alexa's Star. Apprentice Tamika Lawrence before her riding assignment. Singer Robert French was present at the track. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT