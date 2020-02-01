Racing Snaps for Saturday, February 1, 2020
THE THREE WISE MEN! Trainers Welsh Soutar (left) and Carl Anderson (right) with owner Orville Johnson (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
In form apprentice Reyan Lewis washes the sand from his face after another winning ride.
Conditioner Donovan Plummer making sure the equipment is properly fitted on his charge, Vampire Rejection.
Punters at the race track paying keen attention to the monitor during the running of a race.
Lincoln “Happy” Sutherland, a former racing commissioner, assists a little one in the winners’ enclosure.
Apprentice Daniel Satchell (left) gets last-minute instructions from trainer Arnold Rambally.
