Racing snaps for Saturday, February 13, 2021
Happy trainer Gary Crawford (left) with his winning charge Katalina. The jockey is Javaniel Patterson.
Animated jockey Roger Hewitt about to pass the winning post yet again on Raw Liquid as he makes his way to the winners' enclosure after winning the ninth race.
Katalina being guided back home by her groom, Keith Johnstone. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
The ever-popular jockey Trevor “Slicer” Simpson dismounts from Daytona Belle.
This punter is enjoying the vibesvat the track.
Co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas makes the trek to the weigh-in station.
