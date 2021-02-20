Racing snaps for Saturday, February 20, 2021
Owner Wilbert Bagwandeen (left) and trainer Robert Pearson await the return of their first-time winner Will At War.
Trainer Ian Parsard (centre) having a last-minute chat with his jockeys Ricardo Duhaney (left) and Dane Dawkins before the start of the eighth race.
Groom Nicole Redwood leads in her 12-1 upset winner Expeditious. The rider is Ramon Nepare.
John Hamilton (left) presents the Alexander Hamilton Trophy to Winston Carty representing the Success Farm, owner of the winning horse Crimson.
Trainer Raymond Townsend (left) with Hot Ice (Omar Simpson) after the bay mare made it two straight wins. The groom is Nicholas Green.
Trainer Gary Subratie in the process of saddling Crimson. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
