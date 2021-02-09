RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2021

Trainer Fitzroy Glispie, right, with apprentice Youville Pinnock. (Photos: Naphtali Junior) Jockey Dane Dawkins still in concentration mode after piloting She's A Wonder to victory. After bringing home another winner jockey Roger Hewitt, equipment in hand, heads to be weighed-in. “SLICER RETURNS”: Jockey Trevor “Slicer” Simpson makes his return to Caymanas Park after riding abroad. A well-masked Samantha Fletcher about to enter the racetrack for another riding assignment.

