Racing Snaps for Saturday, February 8, 2020

Apprentice Oshane Nugent (blue top) with his posse of supporters after his win on Raw Liquid. Trainer Dalton Sirjue (right) exchanges thoughts with assistant trainer Peter John Parsard. Jockey Paul Francis (left) having a chat with assistant trainer Linval “Pickens” McFarlane. Conditioner Howard Jaghai in the process of saddling his charge Reasons. Trainer Everal Francis awaits the return of hiswinner, Ratio in the winners' circle. Kimberlee Sharpe (left), marketing representative at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited is in conversation with Clovis Metcalfe, chairman of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

