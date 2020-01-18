Racing Snaps for Saturday, January 18, 2020 (part 1)

Going through the racing sheet in search of the winners (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Trainer Gresford Smith (second left) poses with the connections of Miss In Kiss in the winners' enclosure. The jockey is Omar Walker.

Groom of 2019 Triple Crown Winner Supreme Soul, Adrian Taylor takes a close look at the 2020 racing calendar.

Vernal Walker, father of jockey Omar Walker, pays attention to activities at the racetrack.

With the 2020 racing calendar and a pen in hand, this gentleman is ready for business at the Park.

Veteran jockey Trevor “Slicer” Simpson on board another career winner, Key Witness.