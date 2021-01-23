Racing Snaps for Saturday, January 23, 2021
Trainer Alford Brown leaves the saddling barn area after getting his charge Royal Vibes ready for his racing assignment. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
WHO IS THE JOCKEY? Trainer Philip Feanny (left) giving accentuated riding instructions to veteran rider Devon A Thomas.
Jockey Robert Halledeen removing equipment from Sheboom after the latter won her first race.
Trainer Steven Todd (right) and jockey Chris Mamdeen watch the replay of the win they shared with Crafty and Ready.
Sebastian being saddled by trainer Rowan Mathie (right) before the start of the ninth race.
Champion trainer Anthony Nunes (right) saddling Tricky One to participate in the ninth race.
