Racing snaps for Saturday, January 30, 2021
Jockey Dane Dawkins making sure his helmet is secure before the start of his riding assignment. Behind Dawkins is apprentice Oshane Nugent.
Jockey Shane Ellis was a winner on his return to the saddle. In this photo Ellis unsaddles his winning mount, Milkman.
Trainer Fernando Geddes (centre) being sprayed by friends after he saddled his 100th winner.
Veterinarians Dr Simone Johnally (left) and Dr Andrew Garvey (centre) stand beside deputy starter Dwayne Timoll.
Lightning McQueen Dane Nelson pulling away from rivals. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
