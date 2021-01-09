Racing Snaps for Saturday, January 9, 2021
NEW VET AT THE PARK! Veterinarian Dr Simone Johnally (left) being introduced to trainer Wayne DaCosta by senior veterinarian at the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), Dr Sophia Ramlal (centre). Dr Johnally started her tour of duty yesterday at the JRC.
Trainer Patrick Fong (left) watches closely as his charge, Amy The Butcher, is being
prepared for a race. The groom is Keith Johnstone.
Tina’s Account being equipped for her racing engagement by her trainer Phillip Elliott (right) and groom Ranford Gangadas.
Conditioners Gordon Lewis (left) and Gary Subratie in deep thought before the start of a race.
BACK IN THE HOUSE: Racing Secretary Denzil Miller (left) was on track last Saturday. Miller resumed duties as racing secretary after a two-year hiatus.
Jockey Rudolph (left) Paige getting his view across in the saddling barn area.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
