Racing snaps for Saturday, March 7, 2020

After getting a chance ride on Prince Charles, jockey Dane Dawkins is about to mount up.

After returning from his recent suspension champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen was in the saddle again. In photo, Mamdeen (right) is in the Parade Ring with trainer Richard Azan.

Trainer Collin Ferguson cooling out in the saddling barn area.

Bradley Wynter (left), grandson of the late Lindy Delapenha, presents the trophy in honour of his grandfather to Everton Campbell, owner of the winner of this year's renewal, Rojorn di Pilot. At centre is Linda Delaphena Brandt, daughter of Lindy.

Jockey Amoy Gray (left), who has not been in the saddle for a while, in conversation with champion trainer Anthony Nunes.

Trainer Gary Griffiths (left) taking a closer look at his winning charge K D Flyer as jockey Dane Nelson dismounts. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)