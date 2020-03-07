Racing snaps for Saturday, March 7, 2020
After getting a chance ride on Prince Charles, jockey Dane Dawkins is about to mount up.
After returning from his recent suspension champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen was in the saddle again. In photo, Mamdeen (right) is in the Parade Ring with trainer Richard Azan.
Trainer Collin Ferguson cooling out in the saddling barn area.
Bradley Wynter (left), grandson of the late Lindy Delapenha, presents the trophy in honour of his grandfather to Everton Campbell, owner of the winner of this year's renewal, Rojorn di Pilot. At centre is Linda Delaphena Brandt, daughter of Lindy.
Jockey Amoy Gray (left), who has not been in the saddle for a while, in conversation with champion trainer Anthony Nunes.
Trainer Gary Griffiths (left) taking a closer look at his winning charge K D Flyer as jockey Dane Nelson dismounts. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy