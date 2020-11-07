Racing snaps for Saturday, November 7, 2020

Devon Brown (left) presents the Kenneth Mattis Trophy to Dennis Lee, trainer of the winning horse Roy Rogers.

New horse on the block Nuclear Noon doing the rounds in the Parade Ring.

Apprentice Roger Hewitt head to scales after guiding Mount Zion King to victory.

Jockey Omar Walker stands alone as he awaits his next racing engagement.

Jockey Christopher Mamdeen sits atop Crimson while receiving instructions from trainer Gary Subratie.

Jockey Jerome Innis in the winners' enclosure (Photos: Naphtali Junior)