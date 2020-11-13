RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2020

Twilight Lady (#4 Christopher Mamdeen) gets the better of Generational (Dane Nelson) in the opening event.

Horses break out of the starting gates in a nine furlong and 25 yards (1,820m) event.

Drone Strike (#9 Dane Nelson) gets up in the nick of time to beat Lazer Light (Oshane Nugent) in the day's ninth event.

Apprentice Oshane Nugent (left) listens keenly as trainer Anthony Nunes gives riding instructions.

Jockey Dane Nelson unsaddles Coralando in the winners' enclosure after his victory in the second race.

Jockey Anthony Thomas aboard Mr Universe in the winners' enclosure along with connections after winning the seventh race. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)