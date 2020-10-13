RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2020
Trainer Richard Azan (right) making sure apprentice Nicholas Hibbert understands his instructions. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Trainer Christopher Pearson saddling his first-time runner, juvenile Action Ann.
Jockey Dick Cardenas getting help from trainer Gary Subratie as he mounts Another Affair.
This masked punter getting a closer view of the races with the aid of his binoculars.
Apprentice Raddesh Roman (behind horse) in the process of unsaddling Awesome Treasure.
Assistant trainer Greg Fennell carrying loads of equipment for the saddling of his horses.
