Racing snaps for Saturday, October 17, 2020

Trainer David Powell (right) saddles old stager Campesino for another racing encounter. (Photos: Naphtali Junior) Apprentice Raddesh Roman showing his appreciation for his winner Burlin. Newcomer The Genesis waited to be saddled. The groom is Nicholas Palmer. Tina's Account being saddled by her trainer Phillip Elliott (right) withassistance from groom Marvin Frazer. Two-year-old Colorado Ranger giving his rider Linton Steadman some concerns before the start of race. Jahsendblessings (Dick Cardenas) during the course of the post-parade of horses.

