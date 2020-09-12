Racing snaps for Saturday, September 12, 2020
As the gates open for a nine-furlong and 25-yard contest.
Trainer Spencer Chung observing the mask-wearing health protocol.
Trainer Colin Ferguson (right) saddling his charge De Inevitable for a racing engagement.
Jockey Robert Halledeen (left) and trainer Michael Marlowe
Owner Larry Heffes (left) leading in his winner In The Blood. The jockey is Phillip Parchment and the groom, Mitchum James.
Michael Mogg (left), representing Joe Duany (owner of I'm satisfied), presents the
I'm satisfied Trophy to Fitzroy Glispie, owner/trainer and breeder of this year's winner Money Monster.
Top-rated Stranger Danger (Abigail Able) on his return to competitive racing after
a long break due to injury.
Trainer Leroy Tomlinson (right) having a chat with apprentice Daniel Thompson before the start of a race.
Trainer Kibbeisha Little (right) and jockey Douglas Badaloo making their way to the Parade Ring. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)
Corazon (Dick Cardenas) in a playful mood after his win.
