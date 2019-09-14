Racing snaps for Saturday, September 14, 2019
Trainer Patrick Fong (left) with jockey Hakeem Pottinger.
The connections of Fort Knox including trainer Errol Waugh (third right) in the winners' enclosure with their charge.
Apprentice Roger Hewitt is a happy young man after guiding 29-1 shot Buck Call to victory.
Panamanian-born jockey Ameth Robles, with his equipment in hand, heads to scales.
Super Mal provided jockey Jemar Jackson (in the saddle) and trainer Steven Todd with another winner.
Going back to old but fashionable Afro hairstyle. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
