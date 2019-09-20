RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2019

First-time runner Wifey Sez So takes the track with jockey Ameth Robles in the saddle. Trainer Patrick Fong (left) with jockey Natalie Berger. Apprentice Romario Smith (left) having a chat with trainer Winston Morris. Trainer Ryan Darby (left) saddling Jacko Link's. Jockey Jemar Jackson goes under the rails on his way to the winners' enclosure. Jockey Carlos Blake leaves the saddling barn area. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT