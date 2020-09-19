Racing snaps for Saturday, September 19, 2020

Trainer Fitznahum Williams saddling Ajita. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Jockey Dick Cardenas (right) with trainer Gordon Lewis. Cardenas rode the Lewis-trained Trickster to victory.

THAT'S HOW IT IS! In form jockey Orlando Foster poses beside trainer Spencer Chung. The

duo combined to win with Extruder.

Veteran trainer Peter McMaster (right) and leading rider Dane Nelson watch the horses parade.

The recent unbeatable duo of trainer Fitzgerald Richards and apprentice Oshane Nugent (left).

Thunderstrike, after her maiden victory, being guided into the winners' enclosure for the first time by jockey Anthony Thomas.

General manager at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Lorna Gooden (left) hands over the Miracle Cure Sprint Trophy to trainer Robert Pearson. Pearson's charge Alexa's Lodge won the event. Looking on behind are Dr Paul Wright (right), the former owner of Miracle Cure, and his son Dr Jason Wright.

Conditioner Marlon Anderson with his mask on in the winners' enclosure after the victory by his charge Thunderstrike.

Apprentice Kawise Gentle waiting to mount up.

Trainer Patrick Lynch (standing) and jockey Aaron Chatrie cooling out in the saddling barn area before the start of a race.

Apprentice Jordan Barrett celebrates his first winner, with Rain Drops, in a long while.