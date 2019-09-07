Racing snaps for Saturday, September 7, 2019 (part 1)
During the pelting rain on Saturday, trainers and grooms prepare their horses to race. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Punters at the park take shelter from the rain.
WHO HAS THE MIRACLE CURE? Dr Paul Wright (left) who once had the miracle cure, with his son Dr Jason Wright as they get ready to present the feature Miracle Cure Trophy on Saturday.
Jockey Conrod Ellis gets ready for his riding assignment.
Trainer of Dunrobin, Solomon Sharpe (left) gets ready to saddle his charge.
Trainer Patrick Smellie (left) in the saddling barn area.
