Racing Snaps for St Leger Day, September 26, 2020
THE FABULOUS FOUR: These four riders (from left) Oshane Nugent, Orlando Foster, Dane Nelson and Dick Cardenas all rode horses for trainer Anthony Nunes in the Chairman's Trophy. Nugent rode Supreme Soul, Foster - Princess Ava, Nelson - Toona Ciliata, and Cardenas - Universal Boss.
These two young ladies are digging deep trying to find the winners. (Photos: Naphtali Junior & Garfield Robinson)
Bloodsweatandtears (Phillip Parchment) in the winners' enclosure with owner Laurence Heffes (left), groom Michael Bennett (second right) and trainer Gresford Smith.
Groom of Sentient Lyndel Bennett jumps for joy after his charge won the Chairman's Trophy.
Trainer Gregory Forsyth gives a thumbs-up after the win by his inmate Capturemyship.
