Racing Snaps for Sunday, December 27, 2020
Horses led by Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson) exit the tunnel leading onto the racetrack.
Tyrone Dunkley (left) from the camp of Trevor's Choice with apprentice Oshane Nugent
Jhana Edwards (left), senior sponsorship officer at Supreme Ventures Limited, presents the Just Bet Dash Trophy to Meleta Byfield following the win by Locomotives
Trainer Ralph Porter (left) with jockey Robert Halledeen
Former jockey now trainer Linval Calder enjoying the winning moment when his charge Isinbayeva obliged in the seventh race. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
