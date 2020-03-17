Racing snaps for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Let Them Fly (red silks) with Shane Ellis in the saddle able to get the job done over Oh Ha Light and Dane Dawkins. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Trainer Marlon Anderson (right) in the process of saddling his charge Expeditious for a racing engagement.

Jockey Oneil Mullings (right) in conversation with trainer Tensang Chung (left) before the start of a race.

Trainer Ryan Darby (right) making sure the equipment is properly placed on Get It Right.

Trainer Rudolph Hardial putting on the saddle cloth on Crafty Zella Zeen.

General manager of the Jamaica Racing Commission, Richard Longmore was well prepared for the spectator-less race day.