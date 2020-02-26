Racing Snaps for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Veteran trainer Lee Clarke (right) in the saddling barn area with jockey Devon A Thomas (Photos: Naphtali Junior) Apprentice Reyan Lewis making sure everyone knows that he rode a triple. Trainer Patrick “Wacky” Lynch (left) having a chat with jockey Dane Nelson.

