Racing snaps for Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Champion jockey Anthony Thomas (right) took time to say thanks to his apprentice master, Welsh Soutar, after riding his 200th winner. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
The connections of Mirabilis in the winners' enclosure.
Splendid Vision gets a cooling down after her victory with Reyan Lewis atop.
Now that the holiday season is here, this young man is enjoying his time at the racetrack with his father.
Owner of Chief of State, Orrette Wellington (second left), leading in his winning charge. The rider is apprentice Christopher Mamdeen.
After breaking his winning drought on Saturday last, jockey Kerry Gayl Robinson was again in the winners' circle on Bay Commander. Trainer Lorne Kirlew is at right.
