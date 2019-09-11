Racing snaps for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 (part 1)

Trainer Anthony Nunes (right) and jockey Linton Steadman discussing racing strategies before the start of the Saint Cecelia Cup feature.

Linval “Pickings” McFarlane (right) celebrates another winner out of the Wayne DaCosta barn.

Trainer Margaret Parchment is keen on proceedings in the Saddling Barn.

Trainer Kibbeisha Little (right) and jockey Delroy Beharie after the

win by Money Marshall in the day's fifth race.