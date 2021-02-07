Racing snaps for Sunday, February 7, 2021

Trainer Anthony Nunes (right) saddles Magical Mood for competition.

Trainer Richard Azan (right) giving riding instructions to jockey Dick Cardenas (left). Christopher Mamdeen looks on.

Trainer Christopher Pierre and jockey Jordan Barrett in the Parade Ring

Trainer Fernando Geddes (right) shows off the congratulatory placard he received after saddling 100 winners at Caymanas Park. Sharing the moment is colleague conditioner Gary Crawford.

Apprentice Oshane Nugents indicates he has won two races.

This lady is making sure she has the winning ticket. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)