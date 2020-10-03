Racing snaps – Saturday, October 3, 2020

General manager at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited Lorna Gooden presents the quarterly incentive cheque to Hugal Douglas representing owner Carlton Watson. Watson won the most races as an owner during the last quarter.

Princess Izzy (Dane Dawkins) winning her second career start for trainer Ian Parsard. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Jockey Dennis Brown earned one of his few wins in the saddle aboard Azul. Brown guides Azul into the winners' enclosure.

Trainer Steven Todd signs that he has received his quarterly incentive cheque.

Winner Rohan Kibir being led back home by his groom.