Racing snaps for Saturday, September 7, 2019 (part 2)

Jockey Oneil Mullings heads to scales after a peach of a ride on Cryptocurrency.

Paintthistownred (grey horse - Omar Walker) holds off Princess Statistic (Oneil Mullings) to win the sixth race over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Trainer Marvin Campbell (left) stands with jockey Anthony Thomas in the saddling barn area before the start of a race. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Outrageous hits the track for her racing contest with apprentice Roger Hewitt in the saddle.



Apprentice Kiaman McGregor scores with Stallwalkin'girl to give trainer Carl Anderson his second winner on the day.