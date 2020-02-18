Raffle winner, Basilicus comes up trumps

The very consistent, Prince Sammo (Omar Walker) in a field offering less exacting opposition than he has encountered in his last three starts could not help but win.

Prince Sammo led in the upper stretch and defended his lead by just over a length for trainer Colin Ferguson to enjoy a rare visit to the winners' enclosure following completion of the opening event.

In the second, former champion trainer Wayne DaCosta saddled three of the seven starters and Eagle One (Simon Husbands), the second-best fancied of the trio beat stable companion and odds-on favourite Whoshotthesheriff by nearly two lengths.

Basil Gooden, owner of Basilicus trained by Gary Subratie won the third, to testify that luck is a real phenomenon.

Gooden was the lucky winner of the filly in a raffle conducted by promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) two years ago with part of the deal being payment for the keep and care of the horse, in this case, Basilicus by SVREL.

Anthony Thomas, 2018 champion jockey and a rider of above-average ability with two wins on the day, was able to keep Basilicus just ahead of the late burst of odds-on favourite Sheboom (Dane Nelson). Sheboom is a filly with significant scope for improvement, having lost a couple of lengths at the start but got to within a neck of the winner.

Big Up Yuhself, conformed impressively for sprinting, won the fourth with Nelson looking back in the last 200 metres to make sure nothing could be a threat.

Conditioned by champion Anthony Nunes, who was away saddling starters in the Eastern Caribbean territory of St Lucia, the strong colt won by nearly two lengths, which could have been at least three times that margin if the jockey so wished.

The battling leaders at the top of the home stretch left a clear run in the final part of the bend for Nelson aboard trainer Fitzgerald Richards' five-year-old gelding Ridewiththemob to slip through and win the fifth race. Ridewiththemob won by a length at the finish for the former champion reinsman to win his second of three on the day.

Nelson completed another productive race day when Ryan Darby's consistent gelding Musketoon won the sixth by over six lengths easing down.

Leekout (Shane Ellis) surprised by nearly two lengths at odds of 11/1 in the seventh for trainer Michael Marlowe to open his 2020 account on his 18th attempt.

Leading apprentice Anthony Allen won his ninth race of the season as the Carl Anderson-bred, owned and trained well-grown filly Twilight Lady outsprinted 10 rivals of the same sex to win the eighth by 1 ¼ lengths.

Killer Bee, owned by Carlton Watson and conditioned by DaCosta, duly delivered with a predictable win which materialised with the mare well outpaced down the backstretch but finished with a rush to beat long-time leader Storm Princess. The 1 ¼ length victory by Killer Bee again underscored the progress being made in the saddle by apprentice Kiaman McGregor.

Well out of class and favoured by weight allotment, Subratie's second trip to the winners' enclosure, which came in race 10, was never in doubt, neither was that of jockey Thomas. Sentient's 11-length winning margin was a reconfirmation of his Superstakes third-placed effort and Diamond Mile fourth place.

Now there is no doubt that Sentient has the class and is likely to do well in Graded company going forward.

Nunes won the 11th, closing a double when apprentice Reyan Lewis guided San Siro to beat a strong field by three parts of a length.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Anthony Nunes for his presentation of Big Up Yuhself running for the first time and showing no sign of inexperience. The colt gets the Best Winning Gallop for a flawless display. Dane Nelson is afforded yet another Jockeyship Award for his performance on Ridewiththemob.