Regal and Royal finally a winner

Following a substandard performance going two turns for the first time, Gary Griffiths' Regal and Royal returned to shed the maiden tag in impressive fashion over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) at Caymanas Park on Saturday (January 30).

The three-year-old bay colt (Soul Warrior - Wap), ridden by apprentice Oshane Nugent, looked a completely different animal from when he placed eighth on January 16, when winning a Maiden Special Weight contest by over two lengths in time of 1:22.3.

Prior to the disappointing eighth-place finish, the Harold Chadee-owned Regal and Royal placed second twice on December 5 and 12, before placing third behind Magenta on December 26.

An elated Griffiths believe those runs paved the way for the first win.

“This is really a heart-warming victory for me. I really wanted to win a race for the owner because this horse came second twice and the last time he ran, it was a disappointing effort down the track. I couldn't say for sure what really happened, if he liked the two-turn trip or not, so I put him back over this type journey and he delivered how we expected,” Griffiths said.

The Everglades Farm-bred Regal and Royal was well held off the pace by Nugent, as Will At War (Dane Nelson) and favourite King's Magician (Linton Steadman) dictated terms for most of the way.

Approaching the homestretch, Will At War tried to steal a march slipping away by over a length, with Nugent now winding up Regal and Royal to make his move.

Regal and Royal got a perfect run on the inside rails and glided past a now tiring Will At War at the furlong pole and ran away to win without a fuss.

Will At War stayed on for second while Hilly's Vision, who was earlier cramped for space in the stretch run, closed fast for third.

“I am very encouraged by the run because he did it quite well and the jockey reported that he came out of the gates badly at the start. Regal and Royal showed that he wasn't ready to go two turns as yet, the fact that he made up a lot of ground today proves that he can stay.

“I think that this horse has Classic participation possibilities and should he stay sound and healthy, he will be running in the three-year-old Classics. We continue to do our best with him,” Griffiths added.