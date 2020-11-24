REGGAE-6 SCORCHES

It seems that the Reggae-6 exotic wager is here to stay as punters at the track, online, and the many off-track betting outlets across the island have embraced the new betting offering.

Introduced two months ago by the promoter of racing, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the Reggae-6 challenges punters to pick the winners of six-consecutive races — the first six on a given racecard.

The Reggae-6 comes with a minimum guaranteed payout of $2 million. In addition, there is a single winning ticket jackpot of $1 million on the first day of wagering; meaning in effect that when the Reggae-6 starts afresh, and there is only one winner, a payment of $3 million is guaranteed.

The single winner payout with the guaranteed maximum and the single winning ticket bonus at the start of a new round of Reggae-6 wagering is not dependent on how much is wagered in the overall pool of betting of the Reggae-6.

If there is no single winner on any given day, that particular jackpot is increased until a single winner is found. If no single winner is found, after a designated period, what is termed a mandatory payout is executed. This mandatory payout means that on that day a payout has to be made. If on the day of a prescribed mandatory payout no punter hits six, a payout is made on five winners, and so on.

Thus far, in its two months of operation, 12 punters have become millionaires. The highest single winner payment collected was $4.8 million on November 14. On that day, one punter collected $2.4 million each from two winning tickets.

It was also on November 14 that the Reggae-6 overall pool reached its highest mark of just over $10 million.

The trend of finding millionaires continued on Saturday last (November 21) when two bettors were able to spot the six winners, despite a slew of long shots finding their way in front at the winning post. Each of these punters on Saturday won just over $1.5 million.

One of these punters spent a total of $24,000 and the other a total of $32,400.

Chairman of SVREL Solomon Sharpe was quick to point out that the Reggae-6 has grown even more than he originally expected.

“In the worldwide scheme of betting the concept of the Reggae-6 is not new. After a lot of consultation we decided to add the Reggae-6 to our menu of betting here at Caymanas Park.

“Since we started, about two months, the punters have responded with gusto and race day after race day we see the pool growing and, more importantly, we see more people walking away with, as they say in Jamaica, 'a nice change' in their pockets.

“Our punters are unique. On Saturday [November 21], of the 11 races offered there were only three winning favourites — Mirabilis, Executive Chief and Calculus.

“In the Reggae-6 races we had an 11-1, a 16-1, a 4-1, a 6-1, and an 8-1 plus a 4-5. Yet, despite bankers falling by the wayside, two punters were still able to catch the Reggae-6.

“This is testimony to the strength and, of course, the deep knowledge of our bettors,” Sharpe told The Supreme Racing Guide.

He added: “While the Reggae-6 has thus far been a success, we are surveying other betting options. Some changes in the takeout ratio of certain other bets have also been put in place and, again, the response has been noticeable. For example, SVREL has lowered the takeout of the exacta wager and this had an immediate impact.”