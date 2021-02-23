Regnant reigns first time out

The connections of first-time runner and winner Regnant are hopeful that the three-year-old colt can develop into a useful runner in the near future, possibly with Classic credentials.

Bred by Midnight Hawk out of the Distorted mare Mama Blossom, Regnant, owned by O'Shaun Connection, trained by Victor Williams and ridden by Shane Ellis, made one move to win Division One of a maiden condition race over the five furlongs (1,000m) straight course at Caymanas Park on Ash Wednesday.

Regnant won by four lengths in a time of 1:01.4 ahead of Will The Conquerer and Artesia.

Shauna-Kay Hinds representing O'Shaun Connection said that after some exciting gallops, she was confident that Regnant would deliver.

“We are very elated with the win by Regnant. We came out with three runners today and this one [ Regnant] came out on top, and so we are glad for that. It is the first time he is running, but based on exercise reports, we had high hopes for him and he produced today [Ash Wednesday].

“ Regnant didn't go through the yearling sale as we got him through breeder Dr Aston Marsh. We are hoping that he goes on and goes very far,” Hinds said.

Regnant got a good break from the number two post and quickly established himself on the lead.

The chestnut colt coupled up well and stayed with the field for the first two furlongs (400m) of the race, before powering away inside the final quarter for an easy win.

“He [ Regnant] is a nice horse. The headwind was strong and so the time was not all that great, but overall, he is a nice horse.

“Later on, in his career, he is going to be even nicer. I am expecting better things from him. There wasn't any concern going into the race, I am on him every morning and so I know how good he is and he is much better than these,” Ellis said.