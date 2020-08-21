Restricted Overnight should be a straight fight between Corazon and Wartime

Eleven runners are down to face the starter in a Restricted Overnight Allowance event travlling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at these 11 runners and their chances of winning.

1. SEBASTIAN: (4 b c by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) - Decent racer who will find 5 ½ furlongs too short. Sebastian returns to Overnight company after venturing in the claiming ranks without any success. Yet Sebastian cannot be left out of the various wagers. Note the blinkers are on.

2. MSMYRTLERICHIEGIRL: (5 b m by Msmyrtleboyrichie – Allthebest) – Continues to struggle at this level. Nothing is expected to change, but with the field more to her liking, Msmyrtleritchiegirl can hit the board. Note the figure 8 is on.

3. MISS IN KISS: (5 ch m by Nuclear Wayne – She's So Lovely) – Has not put in even a reasonable effort in recent times and has no chance of winning.

4. NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5 ch g by Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – Saves his best for the straight and now going on the round course, Nuclear Thunder is not expected to win.

5. WILSON: (5 b g by Storm Craft – March Pen) – Wilson is a useful claimer who tries his luck at the Overnight level and, as such will be left behind. Note the figure 8 is on.

6. CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Much more was expected of Cryptocurrency, but she has not delivered and a minor placing looks her best hope. Raced in a claimer on last and now back in Overnight, Cryptocurrency will have to pull out all the stops to win. Note the figure 8 is on.

7. ANASO: (5 b g by Distorted – Slim Ting) – This is a difficult horse to understand even though he is pretty consistent in his races to date. Anaso can be effective but has to put every hoof in the right spot to win. Anaso is going to run well.

8. CORAZON: (4 b f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Heartbeat) – Slowly but surely finding some form. Corazon faces what is her most straightforward task in recent times and, given the positive change in rider to Dane Nelson, can put these away with the minimum of fuss.

9. LALA DIVA: (5 b m by Casual Trick – Safe Landing) – Ran well on last to finish in third place. That was on a claiming tag and now stepping up to compete in Overnight, Lala Diva's chance of winning is limited.

10. CONTRACTOR: (5 ch g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Terri) – Based on current form, Contractor cannot be recommended.

11. WARTIME: (7 ch m by War Marshall – Time Crisis) – Consistent mare who has not finished worse than third in her seven starts this season against much better opposition. Wartime beat Corazon by three parts of a length when they last met with Wartime carrying 117 lb and Corazon 114 lb. Tomorrow Corazon goes up by eight pounds to 122 lb, and Wartime goes up by nine pounds to 126 lb, making them about even in the handicaps. Wartime has this habit of being slowly into stride, which is not going to be an asset. This is the easier race Wartime has of winning.