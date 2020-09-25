Review of race day Apprentice Oshane Nugent continues his progress

Out for the 13th occasion on this 11-race card, Cold Pursuit (Phillip Parchment), trained by Wayne DaCosta, ended his series of 10 previous placed finishes. The horse was fitted with an embellished blinker that scarcely met the criterion for being regular equipment to limit his right sideways vision. The modified headgear resembling the declarable one-cup blinker helped the gelding to run on a true line instead of resorting to his habit of drifting to the stand side rails.

Thunderstrike (Anthony Thomas), who recently registered two close second-placed finishes by less than one length combined, justified odds-on favouritism by outstaying her eight rivals by over three lengths to win the second over the extended circular nine furlongs course for conditioner Marlon Anderson.

Eight juveniles, all debutants, paraded for the third event and the two most forward went clear early over the four-furlong straight course.

Odds-on choice She's A Wonder (Dane Dawkins) was slower than main rival Hoist The Mast (Dick Cardenas) to realise what was required. Trained by champion Anthony Nunes, Hoist The Mast, a good looking chestnut, led and lasted by the flare of her nostril to deny Ian Parsard's useful looking bay.

The absence of chief rival Fifty Cents in the fourth race meant defeat was out of the question for 10-year-old El Cliente going for a fourth-consecutive win and 15th overall in a 124-race career. Leading 2020 apprentice Oshane Nugent got his first of two wins on the card piloting the old battler trained by Steven Todd.

In winning the fifth, Extruder (Orlando Foster) continued the good 2020 strike-rate of trainer Spencer Chung, 15 wins, 10 seconds and eight thirds from 58 starts.

Relatively inactive trainer Owen Dawes, who had only 11 prior starts this year, saddled Mount Zion King (Roger Hewitt) to win his first of the season.

Rain Drops ridden by apprentice Jordan Barrett, who lost her first four races by combined margins of 34 lengths, made all in the seventh for breeder/owner/trainer Carl Anderson.

Dee Danger (Dane Nelson) failed to justify favouritism in the eighth as after leading from the top of the home stretch was outsprinted by Mr Pantheon, ridden by Tevin Foster with a victory margin of over five lengths for trainer Ryan Derby's 17th success of the 2020 racing year.

Trickster, trained by veteran Gordon Lewis, was well rated by Dick Cardenas to thwart the finishing rush of 70/1 outsider Glitter Running (Omar Simpson) in the ninth to give the Panamanian reinsman his second win on the card.

This year's renewal of the Miracle Cure Sprint, which was the 10th, penultimate and feature, produced the most exciting finish with only a half–a-length separating the first four to finish. Improving Alexa's Lodge conditioned by Robert Pearson was superbly handled by former six-time champion Omar Walker to steal it in the final stride from Double Jeopardy who led close thus denying Cardenas a triple.

God of Love won the closing event to complete a double for apprentice Nugent. Turned out in superb condition by trainer Fitzgerald Richards, the four-year-old son of Adore The Gold was convincing in an unthreatened victory by over two lengths. Claimed for $1.0 million last December the gelding proved difficult to train and was only registering his second win from seven starts with this trainer.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Fitzgerald Richards for the excellent sprinting of God of Love and the gelding's performance was the Best Winning Gallop. Omar Walker cops the Jockeyship Award for the skills and timely finish displayed for victory aboard Alexa's Lodge in the Miracle Cure Sprint.