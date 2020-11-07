Review of race day of Saturday, November 7, 2020

With the island still in the throes of the very active hurricane season, overnight rain continuing into the morning and after a break around noon lasting two hours and resuming for the rest of the afternoon, the jockeys and horses had to deal with a muddy surface for all races.

Outgoing champion Christopher Mamdeen rode only his 11th winner of the season when Twilight Lady, bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson, won the opening event at odds of 79/1 in a sudden unpredictable return to form.

This was the first of two victories for the stable as Jerome Innis guided Special Counsel through a gap on the far rails at the top of the home stretch to win the fifth at 5/1 for the breeder/owner/trainer.

Trained by Patrick Lynch, defeat was out of the question for “down in class” Coralando in the second event and similarly for his 2018 Derby winner Drone Strike who won the ninth. Both were ridden by Dane Nelson to account for the title-pursuing reinsman's two of five winners on the card.

Starting the day on 59, 10 wins behind chief rival Anthony Thomas, Nelson, who dubs himself “The Warrior Chief”, executed a massive assault on the deficit.

The third event, won by Gambler for trainer Michael Francis, needed the consummate skills of Nelson in terms of judgement of pace and athleticism for a hard-fought half-a-length victory margin.

USA-bred juvenile Go Deh Girl, schooled by champion Anthony Nunes, did absolutely nothing wrong in the hands of Nelson to secure a three-length winning first appearance in the fourth.

Nelson, a former three-time champion, did not secure mounts in races five and six won by the aforementioned City Counsel and Mount Zion King, respectively. The latter was ridden by Marshall Porter for trainer Michael Thomas and provided both with their only success of the season so far.

Nelson was also not in the declaration of riders for the seventh and Thomas used the opportunity to enjoy his only visit to the winners' enclosure when consistent former top class campaigner Mr Universe, trained by Steven Todd, outsprinted rivals for a four-length romp.

Resuming in the eight, it was vintage Nelson aboard maiden filly Faulyna Forever, conditioned by O'Neil “Sweetie Man” Markland. Attempting the 1,500-metre trip for the first time, it required expert, precise rationing and distribution of her limited speed and stamina for the Market Rally progeny to eke out a victory by three parts-of-a-length. The Nelson five-timer and trainer Lynch's double was confirmed by Drone Strike in the ninth.

The 10th and penultimate was won by Uncle Vernon (Roger Hewitt) to give trainer Delroy Wisdom his only win of the year to date.

Even the most optimistic supporters of Roy Rogers (Raddesh Roman) cannot make a claim, they expected a complete dominance of rivals in the nightcap.

Obviously enjoying the testing underfoot conditions, the Dennis Lee-trained four-year-old grey son of Distorted thoroughly outstayed the opposing field by over eight lengths in an impressive runaway performance making virtually all the running.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Patrick “Wacky” Lynch for persevering with Drone Strike. The 2018 premier Classic winner was sidelined from March 2019 until it made a winning reappearance on October 3 of this year and has followed up with this victory. Roy Rogers' flawless display is acknowledged as The Best Winning Gallop.

Dane Nelson gets yet another Jockeyship Award for his tactical acumen and other display of skills in piloting Faulyna Forever.