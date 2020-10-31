Review of race day – Saturday, October 31, 2020

WITH the Jamaica St Leger ending in favour of the Gary Subratie-trained, Michros-owned Nipster at 31/1, stablemate 2000 Guineas winner Wow Wow two lengths away in second, and 1000 Guineas and Oaks heroine, Above and Beyond forced into early retirement, there was a justifiable air of uncertainty in predicting the likely outcome of the 100th renewal of the Jamaica Derby. Also in this the ninth race, after very heavy rains earlier, nothing was certain on a track surface of mud and water.

To more knowledgeable and discerning eyes, the pace-making filly Another Affair (Jerome Innis) was the pick of the post parade while her more illustrious stablemate and favourite Wow Wow (Robert Halledeen), as well as 2000 Guineas runner-up and St Leger fourth Mahogany (Omar Walker), looked rather lethargic walking on the sloppy surface. In contrast, Nipster looked physically improved and ready to run.

What unfolded over the 2:33.1 duration of the race was very instructive. Sloppy surface or not, Wow Wow was never going well at any stage. Significant also was when front-running Another Affair turned up the pace at 700 metres — leaving in-pursuit Mahogany with only mild momentum and thus forcing his rider,Walker to end his exertions as the colt dropped tamely out of contention at the top of the home stretch. On the other hand, eventual winner King Arthur (Philip Parchment), who missed the St Leger but won a race in similar track conditions, looked and always travelled well. Sent in chase of the pace- making filly Another Affair 600 metres from the finish and racing with Nipster making his move as well, King Arthur's successful attempt to get to the leader first was decisive.

Having the benefit of a more immediate response to Parchment, King Arthur was the first to challenge and overtake Another Affair in the final 200 metres, forcing Steadman to attempt to go outside then electing for a switch to the far rails to play catch-up.

Nipster executed well only to fall short by a half-length to deny former 18-time champion conditioner Wayne DaCosta his seventh Derby victory.

This was the hard-working Parchment's first Derby and his second Classic success, as well as the first Derby win for heavily invested owner Carlton Watson.

In the opening event the Philip Feanny-trained Battle Dancer allowed veteran reinsman Ian Spence to have fun with his main rival in a teasing ride, duping Dick Cardenas on runner-up Colour Me Tan into thinking he could get closer than two lengths at the finish.

Half an hour later Extruder (Robert Halledeen), trained by Spencer Chung, benefited from a strict interpretation of what constitutes “intimidation and interference” on the part of first-past-the-post favourite Tricky One (Oshane Nugent) who was relegated to fifth. This was the second time in recent race days a Nunes-trained winner was suffering a similar fate.

Race three saw Dane Nelson bringing Cartel home to give veteran trainer Richard Phillips his first winner since his return from retirement, after pursuing other interests for more than a decade.

DaCosta had the first of his two winners when the ultra-talented England's Rose (Oshane Nugent) won the fourth by 11 lengths in Stakes Record time of 1:10.4 over 1,200 metres. This performance suggests that with the stipulated two-kilo sex allowance, the “boys” in the Derby were fortunate that the full sister of the great Triple Crown winner She's A Maneater suffered a setback and had to endure a lengthy rehabilitation process, thus forcing her to miss the Classics.

The Phillip Lee-conditioned Itsabeautifulday won the fifth to give Nelson his second before Anthony Thomas, the jockey's chief rival for 2020 riding honours, replied on Gregory Forsyth's Markofaprince in the sixth.

Dick Cardenas aboard First Selection led and won the seventh comfortably for trainer Welsh Soutar.

Apprentice Jordan Barrett coaxed trainer Ray Phillips's Strikinglygorgeous to last over 1,300 metres to score in the eighth. Interestingly, the names of the winners of races five, seven and eight, Itsabeautifulday, Markofaprince and Srikinglygorgeous, respectively, are really all descriptive phrases.

Dane Dawkins wisely brought former top-class sprinter Peking Cruz wide to firmer ground in the home straight for the Richard Azan-trained, five-year-old gelding to win the nightcap. This was the five-year-old gelding's eleventh attempt this season, making it nine wins from 32 career starts.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Wayne Dacosta for the performance of King Arthur in winning the 100th version of the Derby. The gelding displayed the Best Winning Gallop in a convincing show of the requisite speed and stamina over the 2400-metre distance. Phillip Parchment's application of judgment of pace and athletic prowess in partnering King Arthur is most deserving of the Jockeyship Award.