REVIEW OF RACE DAY — SUNDAY, AUGUST 30, 2020

Down in category and allotted the favourable impost of 52 kilogrammes, Fifty Cents tracked front-running Princess Statistic before Dick Cardenas delivered the decisive blow 50 metres out to give owner/trainer veteran Dennis Lee his fourth success of the season.

Long odds-on favourite Sergeant Reckless (Anthony Thomas) was all out in the second for former 18-time champion Wayne DaCosta to saddle the first of three winners on the day.

Half an hour later journeyman pilot Oniel Mullings had little to do aboard Philip Feanny's grey filly Salvation to win the third by over nine lengths.

DaCosta and Thomas were back in the winners' enclosure with the improving US-bred Sir Alton delivering a smooth performance to outsprint seven rivals to secure the fourth.

Fitzgerald Richards' Genuine Train won the fifth event by more than four lengths for apprentice Roger Hewitt to register his second success from 40 rides in the current campaign.

The most significant event of the day occurred in the sixth event.

King Arthur (Anthony Thomas) had a setback and was not ready in time to report for the 2000 Guineas on July 26, 2020.

Having trained well in the interim, the DaCosta-conditioned son of Natural Selection beat Money Monster by over three lengths.

The style of King Arthur's success suggests that if he lines up for the St Leger later this month he will have some respect.

In the seventh, Thomas wrapped up another good payday with his fourth win on trainer Gregory Forsyth's Capturemyship after rubbing shoulders with favourite Superbolt for the better part of the trip before escaping to win by a length-and-a-half.

The eighth was won by the Lorenzo Robinson-bred,-owned and -trained Powerman (Oshane Nugent) with the colt leading comfortably all the way.

DaCosta having sent out Uncle Frank and Master of Hall in his bid for a fourth win in the ninth but his effort was thwarted.

Recent expensive Leroy Tomlinson claim Cryptocurrency (Orlando Foster) struck the front inside the last 200 metres to render Uncle Frank's finishing speed late by a neck with the odds-on Master of Hall only managing to plod in fifth.

Deep Blue Sea, an improving sort, dominated the 1300-metre nightcap to beat stable companion Baby Star by five lengths.