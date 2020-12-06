Review of race day — Sunday, December 6, 2020

Running for the fifth time maiden colt Undecided confirmed the recent good form of trainer Patrick Lynch and jockey Dick Cardenas with the former winning his third in a week and the latter his fourth in two days. Also owned by Lynch, Undecided in this win had only three-parts-of-a-length to spare over luckless rival Creating Chaos (Anthony Thomas) who could not have had a poorer start to concede too many lengths early.

It was a master class by Linton Steadman in partnering Triple Seven to victory in the day's second. Only asked by previous riders, including Cardenas, Dane Nelson, Anthony Thomas and Omar Walker, to set the early pace the light-framed filly was restrained to allow another rival to be the front-runner on sufferance.

Sitting motionless Steadman ensured the natural superior speed of Triple Seven was rationed so she turned for home fresh and in front. This rider, who has above average understanding of pace, kept his mount on the bridle until the first challenge materialised in the form of favourite Sheboom (Cardenas) before asking for the decisive effort at the distance to win going away by 2 ½ lengths. This was the first of two wins on the day for trainer Steven Todd who recognised the filly could handle the longer 1,300-metre gallop if ridden intelligently.

Although superior in conformation and had readable form in one of his four races where in a field of 13 he turned for home last and passed seven rivals in the home stretch, D's Choice (Jordan Barrett) was sent off at odds of 22/1. Always going well, the Alford Brown-trained gelding overpowered long-time pacesetter Wifey Sez So (Paul Francis) by nearly four lengths with his strong finish.

In the fifth, Beach Boy, ridden by leading apprentice Oshane Nugent, outsprinted his six rivals by five lengths to secure a double for Brown.

The sixth event provided an opportunity for second generation trainer Wayne Parchment to win his third race in three race days as Out On A Limb had 10 rivals well outstayed with apprentice Matthew Bennett not required to expend any extra energy for a five-length victory margin.

Race six gave Dane Nelson another winner as Blu Attitude, trained by Ray Phillips, led and was not likely to be caught this time over her favourite 1000-metre straight trip and course where she secured a couple victories and a few placed finishes.

Ten-year-old Royal Vibes led and won the seventh convincingly by just over six lengths for the first of a Ryan Darby/Paul Francis jockey/trainer double combination which was closed in the nightcap where favourite Papa Albert led and was always clear to win by nearly six lengths.

Fourteen juveniles lined up in the eighth and third generation conditioner Steven Todd's speedy filly Awesome Choice (Anthony Thomas) performed the promise showed in her first two of four races by sprinting to a five-length triumph to confirm the two wins for the stable and sporting owner Garth Samuels.

St Leger third and Derby fourth-place finisher Oneofakind schooled by Anthony Nunes outstayed promising US-bred filly Awesome Treasure (Raddesh Roman) by just under four lengths to win the ninth for Dane Nelson's second win on the card.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Ryan Darby for his two victories with horses whose combined ages total 17 years. The Best Winning Gallop accolade is reserved for Triple Seven for scoring over a distance thought to be beyond her and the Jockeyship Award goes to Linton Steadman for his handling of the filly.