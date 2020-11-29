Review of race day – Sunday, November 29, 2020

The trend of the opening events yielding high-priced winners continued with 18/1 chance Primal Fear making virtually all to give leading 2020 apprentice Oshane Nugent his first of two wins in a confident display for trainer Alford Brown.

Anthony Thomas, the season's leading reinsman continued to hold on to his advantage as he served up yet another demonstration of judgement of pace aboard Key Witness for trainer Anthony Subratie who had his first of two wins to have his best day for years as a conditioner of racehorses.

Following this second race success Subratie returned to the winners' enclosure to welcome in-form journeyman jockey Devon A Thomas who reminded pundits that he still has a firm grasp of what is required as he made it look a lot easier than it was to guide Sir Arjun Babu, a temperamental sort, to the winning favouritism.

Disqualification from first on the last occasion was only a temporary postponement of the fourth career victory for the Anthony Nunes-trained Tricky One when he lined up for the day's third.

Ridden by Oshane Nugent, the four-year-old colt had no need to go off the bridle for long and for the champion apprentice designate to win his second on the day and 29th of the season.

Thomas, starting the day on 75 wins, closed a double in the fourth when Wayne DaCosta's, recent acquisition, Formal Gladiator outsprinted rivals by over four lengths in the afternoon's fourth to put some pressure on main rival Dane “The Warrior Chief” Nelson on 71 wins to respond.

Mamasharondarling's recent return to form with a good third place finish in her previous race failed to convince the majority of bettors as she was sent off at odds of 18/1. Ridden by apprentice Nicholas Hibbert the four-year-old progeny of Deputy Glitters wore down chief rival Super Amia to land the sixth for trainer Adin Williams to win his fourth from 32 starts.

The main talking point going into the seventh and feature Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy for juveniles was that the near $2-million winner's share of the $3.6-million purse could influence the outcome of the 2020 trainer's championship with Anthony Nunes' $11-million lead on September 6 reduced to $1.2 million on November 21.

Both Nelson and Nunes in tandem responded to their respective threats in the seventh and feature event convincingly.

Nunes' three-pronged attack is headed by Further And Beyond (Dane Nelson), speedy filly Hoist The Mast (Dick Cardenas) and the slowly improving Santorini (Robert Halledeen) with DaCosta challenging with maiden Sir John (Phillip Parchment) and the three-time undefeated Den Street (Anthony Thomas). Completing the six-horse field was Ian Parsard's flying filly She's A Wonder with Omar Walker the declared rider.

At the off, Den Street was the first to jump, but Hoist The Mast sprinted into the lead and showed the way to She's A Wonder in fast gallop at the top of the home stretch.

Nelson held up Further And Beyond in third while a similar tactic was deployed by Thomas on Den Street. Getting a clear passage on the far rails in the upper stretch, Further And Beyond secured an unassailable advantage at the distance and won by nearly two lengths easing down from Den Street.

The conditions of race eight made a gift of the purse to Sea Swan ridden by Aaron Chatrie for shrewd conditioner Spencer Chung, while Pharoah It Is was sent out in unbeatable condition by Gary Subratie to give Ryan Lewis his 18th winning mount of the season.

The nightcap was highlighted by a signal that odds-on favourite England's Rose may be having a relapse to prior problems, as she never looked likely to justify betting confidence with the race won by Duke (Robert Halledeen) at 10/1 to secure a double for Subratie.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Nunes for the performance of Further And Beyond and the colt delivered a flawless display to receive the Best Winning Gallop accolade. Apprentice Nugent takes the Jockeyship Award for his superb handling of Primal Fear in the first event.