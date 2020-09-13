Review of race day – Sunday, September 13, 2020

The absence of down-in-class, short-priced ante-post favourite Dontae , injured in the previous 48-hour period before post time, ensured the opening event was converted to a competitive affair.

It was a welcome return to form by Phillip Lee's six-year-old mare Biblical Legend (Roger Hewitt). In front early and headed three furlongs out, she regained the lead in the last furlong and fought well to defend it.

In the second, trainer Ryan Darby's recent acquisition, Secret Traveller, was simply too good for her seven rivals in the hands of former two-time champion Dane Nelson who returned with a winner later after guiding Donovan Plummer's Denbigh Life to her maiden victory in the fifth thus ending the day on 45 wins.

Following the third, which was won by Spencer Chung's Doom Patrol (Aaron Chatrie), the fourth event was where title-chasing 2018 champion Anthony Thomas commenced his immediate response to Nelson as their rivalry intensifies.

Chinamax, conditioned by jockey-turned-trainer Tensang Chung, was held up off the pace by Thomas and struck the front at the distance to outstay San Siro with Nelson aboard.

For race six, Wayne DaCosta saddled maiden Elitist for the 24th occasion and Thomas was able to weave a path between rivals to win for the second time on the day.

The formidable team was in for more success as US-bred Sir Alton led all the way to deliver the eighth and feature Ronron Trophy to owner Von White. This gave the trainer his fourth over the two days of the weekend while Thomas won his fifth to be on 44, one less than Nelson.

Former six-time champion Omar Walker induced the customary strong late effort from Ian Parsard's four-year-old filly Coco Chanel to land the seventh while Errol Waugh's El Maestro (Oshane Nugent) was always clear in the ninth and final to justify favouritism convincingly.

